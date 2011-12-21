NEW YORK Oil prices rose for a third straight day on Wednesday as U.S. crude inventories dropped to their lowest in nearly three years, overshadowing worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

U.S. government data showed domestic crude stocks fell 10.6 million barrels last week to 323.6 million barrels, the lowest since the week to December 26, 2008, after logging the biggest weekly inventory drawdown in nearly 11 years.

"Overall, the (oil stocks) data is mildly bullish and I expect we will continue the trend for the next week," said Mark Waggoner, president at Excel Futures.

"I wouldn't be surprised if NYMEX crude hits $100 as we end the week."

In London, ICE February Brent crude settled 98 cents higher, or 0.92 percent, at $107.71 a barrel. In three days, front-month Brent has climbed $4.36, or 4.2 percent, its biggest three-day percentage gain since November 7.

U.S. February crude settled at $98.67 a barrel, rising $1.43, or 1.47 percent. In three days, front-month U.S. crude has advanced $5.14, or 5.5 percent, the most for a three-day rise since October 25.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration also showed that distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel, fell last week, adding to the market's bullish tone.

Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $9.04 at the close, after ending at $9.49 on Tuesday.

Pre-holiday trading volumes were light. Brent dealings were off 32 percent from their 30-day average while U.S. crude trades were down 39 percent from their 30-day average, according to Reuters data.

EURO ZONE WORRIES

An offer by the European Central Bank of limit-free and ultra-cheap three-year loans lifted sentiment across financial markets early after banks took a greater-than-expected 489 billion euros ($638 billion), but optimism subsided as investors weighed the pressures facing European banks.

Data from Italy showed the euro zone's third-largest economy had tipped into recession and analysts predicted a gloomier fourth quarter and further difficulties onwards.

Italy's disappointing growth contrasted with the outlook for Spain, which appeared to have brightened after its short-term financial costs more than halved on Tuesday.

Worries about the Italian economy countered cheers on Tuesday over a sharp rise in business sentiment this month in Germany, Europe's largest economy, even as growth in neighboring countries was slumping.

SUPPLY RISKS

Oil prices rose earlier this week on concerns of a supply disruption in Kazakhstan, the Central Asian crude producer, where labor-related protests had sparked violence.

Supply risks amid tensions over Iran's dispute with Western governments regarding its nuclear program have also kept oil prices elevated.

Diplomats from the United States, the European Union and other allies have agreed to step up pressure on Tehran to force it to resume talks over its nuclear program, an Italian diplomatic source said.

"The likelihood of some type of additional embargo on Iranian crude appears to be boosting values," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch & Associates in Galena, Illinois.

Meanwhile, the civil unrest in Kazakhstan is threatening the security of exports and "can force some inventory purchases through the global supply chain as insurance against disruption", he added.

Investors also weighed developments in Iraq, whose foreign minister, Hosyiyar Zebari, warned of foreign meddling in the country's affairs if its leaders failed to resolve quickly a political crisis between the Shi'ite-led government and Sunni rivals.

($1 = 0.7664 euros)

(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Jessica Donati in London,; Francis Kan and Manash Goswami in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson; Bob Burgdorfer)