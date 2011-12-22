NEW YORK Oil rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday in thin, choppy trading on fears of potential supply disruptions from Iraq and Iran and supportive U.S. economic data.

An outburst of violence in Iraq and news of upcoming Iranian navy exercises reinforced oil's geopolitical fear premium. Oil also received a boost from reports showing U.S. jobless claims fell last week, while consumer sentiment improved more than expected in December.

Dominick Chirichella, analyst at New York's Energy Management Institute, said investors could expect low year-end liquidity to result in relatively large intraday moves.

"Iran and the broader Middle East, including Iraq now that the United States is gone, will continue to act on the oil market with exposure for price spikes at any time. The geopolitics of the region are once again on the radar," he said.

Brent February crude rose 18 cents to settle at $107.89 a barrel, after reaching $108.50. Possible resistance loomed at Brent's 100-day moving average of $109.30.

U.S. February crude rose 86 cents to settle at $99.53 a barrel, having reached $100.05.

Brent and U.S. crude trading volumes were less than 275,000 lots traded in post-settlement dealing, with Brent 48 percent below the 30-day average and U.S. volume 58 percent below its 30-day average.

U.S. crude oil implied volatility fell for a fifth consecutive day, and was at 35.84 percent in late trading. It dropped to a nearly five-month low of 34.25, using the Chicago Board Options Exchange's Oil Volatility Index .OVX as a proxy.

Brent's premium to U.S. crude narrowed, falling below $9 a barrel.

"The euro zone problems might be limiting Brent, but U.S. crude is probably being supported by the recent drawdowns in crude stocks, including the big 10-million-barrel draw in the EIA report yesterday," said Tom Bentz, director at BNP Paribas Prime Brokerage Inc in New York.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed domestic crude stocks fell 10.6 million barrels last week, the biggest weekly fall in nearly 11 years.

SUPPLY FEARS

A rash of bombings hit Baghdad in the first big attack on Iraq's capital since a crisis between its Shi'ite Muslim-led government and Sunni rivals erupted after the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

State television quoted a navy commander as saying Iran's navy will conduct a 10-day wargame in an area from east of the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Eden starting on Saturday, adding to oil supply worries.

In Kazakhstan, KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMGq.L) said it expected to meet a reduced oil output target for 2011 after this week's riots.

REDUCED NIGERIAN OUTPUT

OPEC member Nigeria has suffered an actual supply disruption. Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said its 200,000-barrels-per-day deepwater Bonga facility, which accounts for around 10 percent of Nigeria's output, is shut with no planned restart date after an oil leak on Tuesday.

Nigeria will load around 1.93 million bpd of crude oil in February, according to trade sources, putting exports below the 2011 average even if the Bonga field is back up promptly.

But even with current fears for and actual disruptions, seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, are expected to rise by 400,000 bpd in the four weeks to January 7, according to UK consultancy Oil Movements.

IMPROVED U.S. ECONOMIC DATA

Additional support for oil prices arrived in a report showing new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to their lowest in more than 3-1/2 years.

U.S. consumer sentiment improved in December to its highest level in six months, adding lift to oil prices.

Crude prices pared gains and briefly seesawed near flat after data showed U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 1.8 percent annual rate in the third quarter, down from the previously estimated 2 percent.

U.S. stocks rose, with the benchmark S&P 500 index on track for its third straight advance, helped by the labor data. .N

The euro seesawed against the dollar on concerns that the euro zone debt crisis will intensify next year, causing selling into any rebounds in the single currency.

(Additional reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York, Christopher Johnson in London and Francis Tan in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson and Andrea Evans)