NEW YORK Brent crude prices edged higher on Tuesday on lift from the weaker dollar and better-than-expected data from China, Germany and the United States, but concerns about Europe's economy after last week's credit downgrades limited gains.

U.S. crude posted stronger gains after Brent's expiring February contract settled 76 cents higher on Monday while its U.S. counterpart only saw electronic dealings for Tuesday trade date due to Monday's U.S. holiday.

"Most of it is WTI playing catch-up from the holiday," added John Kilduff, a partner at hedge fund Again Capital in New York. "Brent looks to be reflecting the euro zone concerns. The China GDP was good, but exports were down and that highlights the slowdown in Europe."

China's economy grew at 8.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 and though this was better than the forecast of 8.7 percent made by economists in a Reuters poll, it was the weakest pace in 2-1/2 years.

The slowing growth revealed in the GDP data had some traders and investors hopeful that the Chinese might revive monetary easing to limit the deceleration.

Adding to support for oil early on Tuesday, German analyst and investor sentiment recorded its biggest ever rise.

The euro rose against the dollar after two days of losses as risk appetite improved on the better-than-expected German sentiment survey and Chinese economic growth data.

Front-month Brent March crude rose 19 cents to settle at $111.53 a barrel, after choppy trading from $110.56 to $112.76. That intraday peak was above Brent's 200-day moving average of $112.45.

U.S. February crude rose $2.01 to settle at $100.71 a barrel, snapping a string of three straight lower closes, having traded from $98.60 to $101.01 and with February crude options expiration adding to the choppy price trajectory.

The U.S. February crude contract expires on Friday.

U.S. total crude trading volume was 45 percent above the 30-day average, outpacing Brent turnover that was just nearing its 30-day average.

Brent's premium to U.S. crude remained below $11 a barrel.

The U.S. stock market pushed higher as improved sentiment about China's growth prospects countered concerns about Europe in the wake of last week's credit downgrades, but had pared gains in afternoon trading in New York. .N

Adding to supportive sentiment, the New York Fed's Empire State manufacturing index rose to 13.48 in January, beating economists' expectations.

European shares hit a 5-1/2 month high before closing above a key resistance level. .EU

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit ratings of nine euro-zone countries on Friday, stripping France and Austria of their triple-A status.

IRAN AND NIGERIA

European Union president Denmark proposed that EU states introduce a full embargo on the imports of Iranian crude from July 1, after ending a possible grace period for existing contracts, EU diplomats said.

EU diplomats say the aim is to finalize discussions on the details of the planned embargo by the next meeting of EU foreign ministers on January 23.

Nigerian oil differentials edged lower due to ample February supplies, after the country's unions called off strikes and protests on Monday, ending a confrontation over axed fuel price subsidies.

While investors eye potential supply disruptions from Iran and Nigeria, Iraq intends to boost crude oil exports by up to 400,000 barrels per day over the next two months, providing another limit to oil's price gains on Tuesday.

U.S. OIL INVENTORIES

U.S. crude oil, distillate and gasoline inventories were expected to have risen last week on continued strong imports, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

Weekly oil inventory reports from industry and government will be delayed because of Monday's U.S. holiday.

The industry group American Petroleum Institute's report will be released at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Wednesday, with the U.S. Energy Information Administration's government report following on Thursday at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT).

