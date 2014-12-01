NEW YORK Oil option traders reversed course on Monday, jumping on higher-priced $70 and $75 calls after global oil prices plummeted to five-year lows pushing implied volatility to a 26-month high.

U.S. crude futures fell as low as $63.72 a barrel in the day before rebounding to close at $69, and international Brent reached $67.53 a barrel before finishing at $72.54. [O/R]

The bullish trades for the out-of-the-money contracts are a surprise and a sign that traders may be increasingly mixed over where and when oil prices will bottom, particularly after producer group OPEC's decision last week not to cut output despite fears of a supply glut.

"I think it's a tough call on where we go from here," said an oil trader. "My take is that we'll likely go up before we head back lower."

Nearly 22,000 $70 call options for the January U.S. crude contract traded by midday, more than doubling premiums to around $1.40 from Friday, according to exchange data. It was the most active contract of the day, with 7,500 lots of block trades registered around 9:30 a.m. EST (1430 GMT) at a premium of about 60 cents.

Open interest for the contract, however, was only some 5,500. It was not immediately clear who the buyers were.

Meanwhile, nearly 12,500 $75 call options for January WTI also traded, as the premium jumped some 80 percent to 25 cents.

Bearish sentiment and investor sell-offs have slashed U.S. crude prices about 40 percent since June.

"The call activity could be indicative for someone looking for the bottom to be near," said Teddy Sloup, senior market strategist at iiTrader.com. "It's still pretty early to call a bottom though. We need to give it a couple more days."

The downwards movements pushed the CBOE implied volatility index for oil higher. The index traded as high as 40.63 intraday, the highest since Sept. 2012.

(Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)