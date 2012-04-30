LONDON Spot gold hit a session low on Monday, after U.S. data showed household income rose in March by the most in three months, while spending increased only modestly.

Spot gold hit $1,644.50 an ounce, down 1 percent against $1,662.32 late on Friday. The precious metal later recovered slightly to trade at $1,650.30 an ounce at 1244 GMT.

(Reporting by Harpreet Bhal)