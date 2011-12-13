Gold and silver bars are pictured at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

NEW YORK/LONDON Gold fell around 2.5 percent on Tuesday, posting its largest two-day loss in nearly three months, as the dollar rallied after the Federal Reserve held its policy steady with no new market stimulus.

Technical selling also weighed on bullion after the Fed pointed to turmoil in Europe as a big risk to the U.S. economy. The central bank left the door open to further monetary easing.

"Gold is on the defensive in a knee-jerk move. Perhaps the market is disappointed that there is no additional easing, and higher Treasury yields and weaker euro also fit with a weaker gold price," said James Steel, chief commodity analyst at HSBC.

An initial rise in U.S. government bond yields and the dollar's surge against the euro also pressured gold, as investors digested the Fed's post-meeting policy statement.

Spot gold hit a seven-week low of $1,624.29, and was down 2.4 percent at $1,626.40 an ounce by 3:32 p.m. EST, a day after posting its biggest one-day drop in nearly three months.

On charts, gold's next major technical support will be its 200-day moving average at $1,617 an ounce.

U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled down $5.10 at $1,663.10 an ounce. Volume was slightly lower than its 30-day average, in line with recent weaker trend near the year end.

Silver dropped 2.5 percent to $30.51 an ounce.

Earlier in the session, gold was already under pressure after disappointing U.S. retail sales data and as the euro fell on debt worries.

Gold has dropped as much as 7 percent in the past three sessions as doubts over a deal for European economic integration reached over the weekend triggered a technical breakdown.

After outperforming stocks in the first part of the year, gold has traded in-line with other risk assets for the past several months. In the past 10 days, however, it has broken ranks again, as it fell much harder than equities.

Wild swings in gold prices since August have tarnished its reputation as a safe haven, and bullion has moved in tandem with riskier assets in the past few months.

GARTMAN EXITS GOLD TRADE

Also weighing on bullion sentiment was news veteran trader Dennis Gartman said gold is at the start of a bear market, as he completely exited his bullion investments after prices dropped below technical support. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/qus55s)

"We have the beginnings of a real bear market, and the death of a bull," Gartman said in his daily investment newsletter on Tuesday.

"So much damage has been done to the psychology of the market in the past week and so many late longs have been caught off guard that we think wholesale liquidation, and perhaps forced liquidation, shall be the outcome," Gartman said.

Among platinum group metals, platinum fell 0.8 percent to $1,467.99 an ounce, a day after it hit a seven-week low of $1,476.23. Palladium dropped 3.1 percent to $637.22 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Susan Thomas in London and Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio)