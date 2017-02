Bars of 500 and 1000 gram silver are seen in this picture illustration at a precious metal refinery in Istanbul July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

SINGAPORE Spot silver jumped more than 5 percent to above $40 an ounce on Monday after gold hit record on safe-haven buying, driven by the downgrade of U.S. credit ratings by Standard Poor's.

Ratings agency S&P's cut the U.S. long-term rating by one notch from AAA on Friday, capping a week that saw $2.5 trillion wiped off companies' values amid worries the United States is sliding back into recession.

(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan)