LONDON The biggest scramble for dollars and sharpest rise in currency volatility for years were the hallmarks of financial markets in the third quarter, developments which have intensified worries that the final three months of the year might be equally bumpy.

The dollar's 7-percent surge was its biggest quarterly rise since the same period in 2008, when the collapse of Lehman Brothers triggered the global financial crisis and a worldwide rush into the U.S. currency.

The swing of such a magnitude in the world's reserve currency, which is used to price almost everything in global commerce from Apple shares to zinc, permeated all financial markets. It lifted volatility, and crushed the value of commodities and emerging market currencies in the process.

The biggest gainer from 22 assets and market instruments tracked by Reuters was China-listed A-shares, which rose 16.1 percent, and the biggest loser was Brent crude oil futures, which fell almost 14 percent. More than half of the 22 fell.

Much of what the fourth quarter holds will hinge on how much faith investors retain in their collective belief that the U.S. economy will outperform its peers, the Federal Reserve will soon raise interest rates, and the dollar will strengthen further.

Contrast that to the euro zone, where deflation fears grew in the third quarter, the European Central Bank eased historically loose policy even further and, remarkably, 10-year German government bond yields fell below 1 percent.

"The dollar move is not going to hurt the U.S. economy in any appreciable way, certainly not at this point," Deutsche Bank chief U.S. economist, Joe LaVorgna, said, noting that the United States is producing much more of its own energy and so slashing its import bill and trade deficit.

"This is all good. The Fed has been perpetually disappointed by the evolution of the economy, but monetary policy has to be forward-looking," he said.

Investors buying the dollar against a basket of six major currencies on July 1 would be 7.4 percent better off today and almost 8 percent in the black if they had bought the dollar against the Japanese yen.

The dollar also rose against the euro, which buckled under the weight of grim views on euro zone growth and inflation.

Throw in the a late flurry of jitters around the Scottish independence referendum this month, and implied volatility in major exchange rates hit their highest levels this year. In the case of short-dated pricing, especially in sterling, it was the most volatile period in years.

Morgan Stanley, global head of currency strategy, Hans Redekerat, expects this to remain a feature of the coming months as the dollar rises further and exchange rates provide the shock absorber to shifting global economic plates.

"Economic decoupling never takes place, so in an environment of non-synchronized global growth the exchange rate always comes back under the spotlight," he said.

"Two thirds of global funding costs is determined by U.S. dollar funding rates. Volatility is going to stay with us and is going to normalize," he said.

European assets suffered across the board. The euro fell to a two-year low against the dollar, euro zone stocks lost almost 10 percent and peripheral sovereign bonds slipped.

The exception, of course, were German bonds. The surge in demand for the safest of all euro zone bonds pushed the 10-year yield below 1 percent, and 2-year yields turned negative.

A stronger dollar and rising volatility bodes ill for emerging markets, as investors become less inclined to take risks and more inclined to put their cash in relatively safe and attractive developed markets, notably the United States.

Emerging market local currency bonds fell about 5 percent in the third quarter and most emerging currencies suffered. Brazil's real fell to a 6-year low on Monday, posting a fall of about 10 percent on the month.

Similarly, high-yield bonds, which had seen unparalleled inflows in the first half of the year, also started to feel the pinch. They fell more than 3 percent in the third quarter.

But some analysts point out that the spike in volatility and the dollar later in the quarter followed the slump in volatility across many equity, bond and currency markets earlier in the period to lows not seen for years, if ever.

"Seen through the lens of history and economics, the recent dollar move is small," according to Goldman Sachs.

