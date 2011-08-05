CHICAGO U.S. short-term interest-rate futures traders brought forward bets for a 2013 Federal Reserve rate hike after a government report on Friday showed private employers were stepping up hiring.

U.S. payrolls rose a better-than-expected 117,000 in July, easing fears that the economy is sliding toward a fresh recession.

"The data suggests the economy, while far from strong, is going to see some improvement from the weak pace seen in the first half of the year," said David Sloan, an economist at Thomson Reuters unit IFR Economics.

That's what Fed officials have been saying for months, a refrain that in the face of increasingly dire news on the economy had begun to sound hollow.

A stock market plunge on Thursday boosted expectations for a fresh round of monetary stimulus, an outcome that with Friday's job figures looks less likely.

Futures traders were pricing in about a 32 percent chance that the Fed will increase its key policy rate at its January 2013 meeting, a better-than-even chance of a March 2013 rate hike, and about a 98 percent of move at its April 2013 meeting, Fed funds futures prices at CME Group Inc's Chicago Board of Trade showed.

Traders saw just a 12 percent chance of a January 2013 increase before the report, and gave an April 2013 hike a likelihood of just about 50 percent.

The Fed has targeted the rate at between zero and 0.25 percent since December 2008.

