CHICAGO A break in hot and dry weather in the U.S. Midwest grain belt, coupled with the historic trend in crop forecasts by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, could spawn a bigger soybean crop than estimated by the USDA this month.

Prices of Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures have risen more than four percent since USDA's surprise reduction of U.S. soybean yield by 4.6 percent, or 2 bushels, from its July forecast in the Aug 11 supply-demand report.

Any upgrade in the U.S. crop in the coming months by USDA, starting as early as its September report, could pressure prices, which were at their lowest in about five months before the rally sparked by the Aug 11 report.

"I do think there will be an improvement in soybean conditions from July because of the cooler temperatures and rains," said Drew Lerner, agricultural meteorologist for World Weather Inc.

"And there is more rain forecast for the next several days in the drier areas of Illinois and Iowa, which should help the crop," he added.

USDA's current soybean production forecast of 3.056 billion bushels was down 169 million from its July estimate, and 303 million bushels below the record large crop of 3.359 billion produced in 2009 and below the second largest crop on record of 3.329 billion last year.

USDA data showed that over the past 10 years, 50 percent of the time estimated soybean production increased from the August to the September report and 70 percent of the time production increased from the August to the USDA's final crop production report in January.

Excessive wet weather and flooding when the soybean crop was being planted led to a loss of soy acreage and extreme heat in July stressed soybean plants and slowed growth, leading to the government's outlook for lower soy output.

USDA's current outlook is for harvested soy acreage this year at 73.8 million, down a half million acres from the July outlook.

"It was a lower yield and production number than I was expecting. Also, I didn't expect them to lower the acreage that much," said Anne Frick, oilseeds analyst for Jeffries Bache.

"But historically that isn't a low yield for the August report. Last year was an exceptionally high 44.0 and the second highest was 41.7 in 2009," Frick said.

SOY FAR FROM OUT OF THE WOODS

Lerner cautioned that although improved from July, August rainfall has remained below normal with portions of Illinois now deeply into their second week of less than 25 percent of normal rainfall. And some areas in southwestern and south-central Indiana are experiencing no better conditions.

Lerner said the average 7-day topsoil moisture on August 16 was moist in northern Illinois but limited to dry in central Illinois. In Iowa, limited to marginal soil moisture was noted in most of the state with moist soils in the southwest corner.

Illinois and Iowa annually rank as the top two soybean producing states in the United States.

"The latest two week precipitation charts suggest some relief for central Illinois this weekend, but very little rain of significance will impact northern Iowa and southern Minnesota putting that region on the watch list for possible moisture stress and production problems for soybeans and other late season crops," Lerner said.

PRECEDENT SET FOR USDA TO CHANGE YIELDS

Though the U.S. August growing season has more bearing on soybean yields than July, USDA is historically very active in changing yields on the August crop production report, said Rich Nelson, director of research for Allendale Inc.

"Yields were adjusted lower in 8 of the past 10 years (from the July to the August report). In the last year of July heat...2002...yields were lowered 8.1%. I will admit 2002 had a worse moisture problem in addition to the heat than this year," Nelson said.

Nelson said it was the third hottest late July period since 1980 so "we do not feel there should have been that much surprise about the soybean yield change."

"Only the horrible years of 1988 and 1983 were worse," he said.

USDA data shows that in 1988 U.S. soybean yield at 27.0 bushels per acre, production was 1.549 billion bushels and harvested acreage was 57.373 million. In 1983, yield was 26.2, production 1.636 billion and harvested acreage 62.525 million.

