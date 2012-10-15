LONDON Sterling was steady on Monday, hovering close to a one-month low against the dollar and seen vulnerable due to the possibility of more monetary easing from the Bank of England.

The pound was steady at $1.6067, staying within view of last week's one-month low of $1.5975 and well below the late September peak of $1.6310.

Traders were wary that data later in the week - including inflation, jobs and retail sales figures, as well as BoE minutes - could highlight a weak UK economy and add to the risk of the BoE opting for more asset-buying quantitative easing next month.

QE is usually negative for the pound as it increases the supply of the currency.

But there was little in the way of UK data or events on Monday and analysts said this was likely to leave the pound tracking movements in the euro and the dollar for now.

"In the near term, there is downward potential for both sterling and the euro at the European summit at the end of the week," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FXPro.

Uncertainty over when Spain may ask for a bailout, a prerequisite for the European Central Bank to start buying its bonds, continued to weigh on the euro and other perceived riskier currencies, including sterling.

A breakthrough on Spain looked unlikely at a summit of European leaders this week, with euro zone officials telling Reuters that an aid request from Spain may come in November.

The euro was slightly higher at 80.63 pence as it held above chart support at Thursday's low of 80.23 pence and the 21-day moving average at 80.22 pence.

However, analysts at Morgan Stanley recommended buying the euro against the pound at 80.50 pence, with a target of 83.00 and a stop at 79.80 pence.

They cited expectations the BoE will undertake more monetary easing next month and the prospect of progress on a euro zone banking union and a Greek bailout at this week's summit lifting the single currency.

"The UK's fiscal situation is also coming under increasing scrutiny and, as it does, we expect some of the ratings-haven flows into sterling to slow, or even reverse," it said in a note to clients.

Technical analysts, however, say the euro faced stiff chart resistance at 81.14 pence, the mid-September high and the 200-day moving average.

A poll conducted by Reuters showed a majority of economists believe the BoE will increase its QE program by another 50 billion pounds in November. <BOE/INT>

(Additional reporting by Philip Baillie. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)