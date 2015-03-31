An investor looks on in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

BENGALURU Shares in China and other East Asian markets will extend their rally this year, buoyed by additional policy easing expected from Beijing and other regional central banks, a Reuters poll showed.

The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC has had a stellar run, surging over 17 percent so far this year to seven-year highs, after a 50 percent leap in 2014.

The climb is being fueled by expectations that Beijing is embarking on its most aggressive policy easing campaign since the global financial crisis, as economic growth threatens to slow to a quarter-century low this year.

Since late November, the People's Bank of China has cut interest rates twice and lowered banks' reserve requirements to infuse liquidity into financial markets, and more such moves are expected to ward off a sharper slowdown.

On Monday, regulators cut downpayment requirements on property purchases for the second time in six months in an attempt to reduce the drag from the struggling housing market on the economy, sending property and banking shares soaring.

The Shanghai benchmark is expected to end this year at 4,000 points, its highest since early 2008 and almost 6 percent higher than Monday's close of 3,787.69.

But it would still be some 2,000 points short of the all-time high reached in October 2007.

"(The) mainland government has shown a clear attitude in supporting the stock market as it is a way of helping the real economy in China," said Shih Wenbien, analyst at Yuanta Securities in Shanghai.

China's economy is expected to grow 7.0 percent this year, down from 7.4 percent in 2014, according to the government's estimates.

A private survey last week showed activity in China's vast factory sector dipped to a 11-month low in March as new orders shrank, signaling persistent weakness that is likely to fuel calls for more policy easing to support growth.

But while the Beijing is widely expected to ease policy further in coming months, it contrasts with the U.S. Federal Reserve which, economists predict will hike interest rates later this year. [FED/R]

That could add more steam to the on-going dollar rally and lead yield-searching investors away from Asian stocks.

The poll also suggested Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI will gain some 6 percent from now until December after a lackluster performance in 2014. It is expected to end the year around 26,250 points, from Monday's close of 24,855.

"It (the Hang Seng index) may retreat back to 23,500 at the end of the first half this year. However, the U.S. will probably raise interest rates... as early as June, which will bring negative impact to most major markets, including Hong Kong," said Sam Chi Yung, strategist at Delta Asia Financial Group in Hong Kong.

South Korea's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate in February, joining other economies which have taken advantage of weak inflation and low oil prices to ease monetary policy to spur growth.

The country's main KOSPI index .KS11 is expected to gain over 8 percent from Monday's close to reach 2,200 points by December, its highest since April 2011.

Taiwan's benchmark index .TWII will be a laggard compared to its regional peers. It is predicted to rise only about 1 percent from Monday's close of 9,521.87 points and finish the year at 9,600.

