The curve of the German share price index DAX board is pictured at the Frankfurt stock exchange April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Remote/Stringer

PARIS European stocks surrendered early gains on Monday and resumed last week's sharp sell-off as worries about global growth weighed on resource-related companies such as Rio Tinto (RIO.L) and BHP Billiton (BLT.L).

Shares in seismic oil and gas services group CGG (GEPH.PA) were the top losers across Europe, plummeting 30 percent as rival Technip TECF.PA abandoned a takeover bid.

Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) fell 6.7 percent, hitting an all-time low on speculation it will need to raise capital to meet European Central Bank rules.

At 9:22 a.m. EST, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,319.56 points, after tumbling 5.9 percent last week, its biggest weekly loss since mid-2011.

Barclays France director Franklin Pichard said it was too early to buy into the dip, citing swings in oil prices, this week's Federal Reserve meeting and the Greek presidential vote.

"The visibility on the market in the short term is too low and the volatility is too high. We're still bullish on the medium term, but at this point we're waiting for some kind of stabilization."

Mining shares were under renewed pressure, with Rio down 1.6 percent and BHP 2 percent, on concern over a glut of iron ore and worries over demand, especially from top metal consumer China.

China's central bank said in a report seen by Reuters on Sunday that economic growth may slow to 7.1 percent in 2015 from an expected 7.4 percent this year.

The STOXX basic resources sector index .SXPP has tumbled 25 percent since July.

Most energy stocks regained ground on Monday, after the sector tumbled nearly 20 percent in three weeks. Total (TOTF.PA) was up 1 percent and ENI (ENI.MI) up 0.4 percent.

However, Brent crude prices LCOc1 hit a five-year low near $60 a barrel after OPEC restated it would not cut output despite a global fuel glut. Prices later rallied to above $62. [O/R]

Most fund managers and analysts think lower oil prices will boost the European economy in the medium term and help lower input costs for sectors like industrials, chemicals and airlines. However, the speed at which prices have fallen has sparked fears the drop may reflect a slowdown in global growth.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index .FTSE was down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX index .GDAXI up 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 .FCHI up 0.2 percent.

(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)