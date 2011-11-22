Some stocks to watch on Tuesday:

CAMPBELL SOUP CO (CPB.N), $31.87, down 5 pct

The world's largest soup maker reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit after it shrunk advertising and promotion costs, but sales, gross margin and EBIT declined.

MEDTRONIC INC (MDT.N), $34.4, down 3 pct

The medical device maker reported quarterly earnings on Tuesday as sales in most of its businesses improved.

SUNTECH POWER HOLDINGS CO LTD STP.N, $2.30, up 3 pct

The largest producer of photovoltaic solar panels in the world by volume posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss on falling prices, but reported a 36 percent jump in shipments.

LDK SOLAR CO LTD LDK.N ,$2.72, down 3.8 pct

The Chinese company posted a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss hurt by weak demand and a rapid fall in the price of solar panels and said it expects challenging conditions in the industry to continue.

CHICO'S FAS INC (CHS.N), $10.24, down 11 pct

The women's clothing retailer reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as higher discounts on its core namesake brand hurt margins.

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC (CBRL.O), $44.48, down 3.16 pct

The restaurant chain posted first-quarter profit that beat Wall Street expectations, but traffic at its comparable outlets dipped 3.8 percent.

FOCUS MEDIA HOLDING LTD FMCN.O $16.36, up 6.42 pct

The Chinese digital advertising firm denied allegations by Muddy Waters that it overstated its assets and overpaid for acquisitions, saying the short seller was misrepresenting information.

PERFECT WORLD CO LTD PWRD.O, $10.10, down 11 pct

Shares of the Chinese online game developer fell after it posted a sequential drop in revenue and profit.

PEREGRINE PHARMACEUTICALS INC (PPHM.O), $0.93, up 9.3 pct

The drug company said breast cancer patients taking its experimental combination therapy lived seven months longer than patients who received standard chemotherapy in a mid-stage trial.

