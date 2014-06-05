Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows while indicating further monetary policy actions will follow.

* Seeking to combat deflation, the ECB cut the deposit rate to -0.10 percent, the main refinancing rate to 0.15 percent, and the marginal lending rate - or emergency borrowing rate - to 0.40 percent. Further monetary policy measures will be announced later in the day, the ECB said.

* The widespread expectation of the monetary policy move had kept pressure on the euro in recent days, while keeping yields on government bonds low. Earlier on Thursday, Spain auctioned 3- and 5-year bonds at record low yields.

* S&P 500 e-mini futures edged up 2 points and fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract - indicated a slightly higher open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures rose 26 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures added 3 points.

* Sprint has agreed to pay about $40 per share to buy T-Mobile US, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, marking further progress in the attempt to merge the third and fourth-biggest U.S. mobile network operators. Sprint shares were up 3.2 percent in premarket trading while T-Mobile US rose 0.4 percent.

* Ciena Corp shares jumped 14 percent premarket after the company posted earnings that beat expectations and gave a revenue outlook above forecasts.

* On the data front, the Labor Department's weekly reading on applications for unemployment insurance is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). The number is expected to rise to 310,000 from 300,000.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)