TOKYO Japanese stocks will likely fall 12 percent in 2011, in what would mark a second year of losses, stemming this time from a sharp Chinese slowdown and a deepening European debt crisis, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 average will end 2011 around 9,000, a fall of 12 percent for the year and a meager 3 percent above Thursday's close of 8,701, according to the median forecast of 18 market participants polled in the past week.

Projections ranged from 8,000 to 10,300 and the median was lower than the 10,500 predicted in a June poll that had analysts forecasting mild gains for Japanese stocks.

The latest poll predicted the Nikkei would reach 10,000 by mid-2012, lower than the June poll's forecast of 11,500.

Bets on a bounce in the Nikkei, or even outperformance versus the rest of Asia, have forcibly unwound already twice this year, most recently in March when a devastating earthquake and tsunami hit northeast Japan.

While analysts were cautiously optimistic on corporate earnings following the earthquake, partly on hopes that reconstruction efforts would help engineering firms, a worsening euro zone crisis and fears of a recession in the developed world have seen expectations of a market recovery fade.

Analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month expected the world's third largest economy to grow 0.7 percent in the final months of the year, a sharp slowdown from the 1.3 percent rebound predicted for the current quarter.

"The biggest risk to the outlook for Japanese shares is Europe, and whether the euro will weaken, and the second biggest risk is China, and whether its growth will continue," said Koichi Ogawa, chief portfolio manager, Daiwa SB Investments.

Exporters and financials have been hit particularly hard, with Sony Corp down 50 percent this year while automakers Nissan Motor Co and Toyota Motor are both down about 20 percent.

Japan's exports rose in the year to August at less than half the pace expected as a global economic slowdown, a strong currency and Europe's sovereign debt crisis put Japan's own recovery increasingly in doubt.

"The Nikkei will fall further unless the (Bank of Japan) buys more ETFs," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, strategist at SMBC Friend Securities, referring to the central bank's policy to support the domestic stock market by buying Nikkei index exchange traded funds.

A stronger yen, which hit a 10-year high against the euro this week, make Japan's exports less competitive and also erodes investment gains for foreign funds.

DOMESTIC PLAYS

With fears of a worldwide recession gripping investors, shares of cyclicals -- companies whose share prices closely track business cycles -- have been battered. Investors instead have been putting money in sectors that are less affected by overseas demand.

Citigroup said in a report that it was overweight on consumer staples because consumption of essentials remained firm. Retailers Point and Seven & I were among the bank's top picks for the year.

Investors have already sold off Japanese blue-chips heavily, and valuations for many are running below levels seen at the depths of the financial crisis in 2008.

Shares of Hitachi Ltd are trading at 7.1 times their forward 12-month earnings multiples, a discount of 80 percent to their historical median valuations, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

That is the widest discount to historical valuations amongst all 225 Nikkei constituents.

A possible positive short-term catalyst for the Tokyo market, particularly for stocks with relatively low valuations, could come in the fourth quarter if China relaxes its monetary tightening, said Daiwa's Ogawa.

(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano; Additional polling by Ruby Cherian and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)