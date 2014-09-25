Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Concerns over how soon and how quickly U.S. interest rates will rise could limit gains in U.S. stocks in the months ahead, with a Reuters poll forecasting the S&P 500, just below a record high, to end the year slightly higher.

Volatility is likely to increase as investors wait for the Federal Reserve to begin normalizing its monetary policy, and many strategists expect some kind of pullback once the Fed decides to raise rates.

The S&P 500 .SPX .INX is expected to rise to 2,033 this year, according to a median forecast from 44 strategists polled by Reuters in the past week. That would represent almost a 2 percent gain from Wednesday's close of 1,998.3 and a 10 percent increase since end December. It rallied 30 percent in 2013.

The S&P 500 is among the top gainers so far this year, up 8 percent, although much of that came in the first half of the year when stock markets in China and other east Asian economies underperformed. [ECILT/CN]

A separate Reuters survey this month showed the Fed will likely tighten its monetary policy in the second quarter of next year against a backdrop of stronger economic growth. [ECILT/US]

"In the face of Fed tightening, an upward drift in 10-year (U.S. Treasury) yields, to assume anything more than modest P/E expansion is dangerous," said Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New York.

"Given the length and magnitude of the current accommodation, there's a chance we'll react more negatively when the Fed hikes rates than the market has in the past," he said.

From a forward 12-month perspective, the price-to-earnings ratio on the S&P 500 is 15.9, just above the historic average of 14.9, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Fed's accommodative policy has driven a bull market in stocks that has lasted years. The central bank has held benchmark overnight rates near zero since December 2008 and has more than quadrupled the size of its balance sheet through a series of bond purchase programs.

But strategists said that any decision to raise interest rates, expected to start around the middle of next year, would follow stronger economic growth, which should fuel further gains in stocks.

"The Fed won't raise rates unless the economy is strong enough to stand it, and that means higher equity prices," said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston.

The S&P 500 is seen rising to 2,100 by mid-2015, which would represent a 3.3 percent gain from the forecast level at the end of this year. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI is seen at 17,475 by year-end 2014 and at 18,000 by mid-year 2015, the poll showed.

Some strategists expect technology, financials and industrials, more sensitive to positive growth environment, to be among the best market performers.

But a rising interest rate environment would likely hit utilities and other defensive sectors. The S&P 500 utilities sector .SPLRCU, which is up 10.7 percent this year so far, has been among the market's best performers in 2014.

Earnings per share for the whole S&P 500 are expected to hit a record above $118 for this year and climb above $133 in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data.

(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Chuck Mikolajczak and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)