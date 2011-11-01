The United States flag hangs outside the New York Stock Exchange August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK The New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Amex Cash Markets invoked Rule 48 on Tuesday as the deal to rescue Greece and prevent a wider sovereign debt crisis faced a new hurdle and as Asian economic data reignited fears of a slowdown in global growth.

Rule 48 is invoked to speed up and smooth trading at the market open when exceptionally high volatility is expected.

S&P 500 futures fell 39.7 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 227 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 58.25 points.

