MOSCOW Russian stocks are expected to recover some recent losses by the end of 2011 but previous hopes for a far stronger fourth quarter have been dashed by global financial turmoil and disillusionment with domestic politics, a Reuters poll showed.

The poll of 12 analysts, taken over the past week, showed a median end-2011 forecast of 1,725 points for Russia's dollar-traded RTS index, up over 35 percent from 15-month lows hit earlier in September.

But the late summer carnage that afflicted global markets meant the average poll forecasts were down 22 percent from those of an equivalent poll in June, in which respondents thought a rally would take place after it was announced who would run for Russia's President in next year's elections.

The RTS began its rapid decline in early August, when a U.S. sovereign rating downgrade and concern over the financial health of the euro zone sent stocks tumbling around the world.

"Investors are not paying attention to the positive macros or cheap valuations (in Russia) because they assume these will change if the world re-enters recession and the price of oil and other commodities collapse," said Chris Weafer, chief strategist at Troika Dialog.

Uncertainty over the identity of the next president was then replaced last weekend by disappointment that Vladimir Putin will seek a return to the Kremlin in next year's elections, replacing the more reform-minded Dmitry Medvedev.

The subsequent sacking of Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin, regarded by investors as a guarantor of financial stability, in a bitter and public conflict with Medvedev, is seen as a heavy blow to Russia's economy.

"There is a discount on Russia compared to other emerging markets, partly due to the political environment. We think this will continue (with Putin as president)," said Peter Garnry, equity strategist at Saxo Bank, who slashed his end 2011 RTS forecast by the widest margin of those polled -- to 1,300 points from 2,550 in June.

Other respondents said the RTS was suffering particularly from the effects of an expected fall in the oil price from levels that remain well over $100 a barrel.

"I am telling investors that the market is likely to drift downwards until the oil price gets to a new level - $80-$90 a barrel. That's when you should look again at Russian markets," said Kingsmill Bond, Russia strategist at Citi.

"The Russian market is so oil-price dependent -- it would need a really good political story to change that," he added.

MARKET VOLATILITY

If the latest poll proves accurate, the RTS will have declined by 45 points in 2011 -- its first full year decline since 2008.

Tom Mundy, head of strategy at Otkritie bank in Moscow, said expectations of Russian political and economic reforms led by Medvedev had faded during the year -- part of the reason stocks had not performed as well as many expected in January.

"At the beginning of the year we were pricing in an acceleration in the domestic reform agenda -- mainly the liberalization of electricity tariffs -- to help reduce the reliance on oil prices," he said.

"But that hasn't happened. So Russia is importing more market volatility than at the start of the year. It hasn't done enough to wean itself off oil," he added.

Meanwhile the various crises in the West continue to dog markets around the world, with Russia no exception.

"If Europe goes into recession, and the U.S. shows no growth, it is stupid to believe that Russia will remain on the sidelines," said Uralsib chief strategist Vyacheslav Smolyaninov.

Seven of the analysts also gave forecasts for the RTS mid-2012 figure, forecasting 1,800 points compared to 2,300 in the June poll.

(Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta and Olga Popova; Additional polling by Ruby Cherian and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)