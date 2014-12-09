Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
Shares in U.S. telecom stocks fell sharply on Tuesday on concerns of an industry price war after Verizon Communications (VZ.N) warned that promotions in its wireless business would bite into its fourth-quarter profit.
Shares in Verizon dropped 4 percent to $46.86, the lowest since early May, while AT&T (T.N) fell 3 percent and Sprint Corp (S.N) 4 percent. Smaller rival T-Mobile US TMUS.N, which announced an $870 million convertible preferred stock offering on Monday, lost 5.4 percent.
Verizon and AT&T, the biggest U.S. telecoms service providers, were two of the most actively traded issues on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning. The two stocks took 20 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI between them.
The S&P telecom sector .SPLRCL was down 3.8 percent, its biggest percentage drop since Aug. 8, 2011, when it fell 5.4 percent.
"We have been wary of the carriers in general because of rising competition that we believe will pressure average revenue per user (ARPU), margins and returns over time," said New Street Research analyst Jonathan Chaplin.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.