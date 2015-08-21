Fed's Yellen does not comment on monetary policy
WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen did not address monetary policy or the economic outlook in prepared remarks for a childhood education conference in Washington on Thursday.
TOKYO U.S. stock futures fell more than 0.4 percent in Asian trade on Friday after a private survey showed China's factory sector shrank at its fastest pace in almost 6-1/2 years in August.
The S&P500 mini futures ESc1 fell to as low as 2,016.50, their weakest level since early February, as markets fretted about the drum beat of gloomy indicators from China.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
U.S. stocks were higher in late morning trading on Thursday as investors snapped up beaten-down bank stocks, but remained cautious ahead of a vote on a healthcare bill that is seen as President Donald Trump's first policy test.