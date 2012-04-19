The spread in the raw sugar market between the spot and second position contract sank 75 percent from its March peak on Thursday to its lowest level since December and traders said this could lead to a small delivery of sugar when the contract expires in 11 days.

The May raw sugar premium over July stood at 29 points during trading, a sharply narrower differential than the peak on March 22 of 119 points, according to Thomson Reuters data.

There are eight sessions left, including on Thursday, for the raw sugar market before May goes off the board on April 30, by which time longs must be ready take delivery if they have not rolled their position forward.

Open interest in the May contract stood at 67,835 lots as of April 19, representing a total of 3.446 million tonnes and down 12,709 lots from the previous sessions.

"If this keeps up, we could see a delivery under 5,000 lots (254,011 metric tonnes (280,000 tons)) ," a dealer said.

Domestic sugar prices as seen on the No. 16 sugar contract on ICE enjoy a premium over the No. 11 world sugar market

A smaller spread indicates strong underlying demand for sugar from consumers and normally leads to a small delivery against the board.

During the run-up to the expiration of the March contract, the spread remained wide enough to spur delivery of 17,325 lots, or 880,151 tonnes, of raw sugar.

The origins of the sugar in this delivery are expected to be top producer Brazil and the market could also see sugar from India and the Philippines.

India, the No. 2 producer in the world, was the biggest deliverer when the May white sugar contract expired in London with a total of 2,500 lots, or 125,000 tonnes, of the 5,279 lots delivered. Indian sugar was delivered against a Liffe white sugar contract for the first time since April 2008.

Analysts said the question now is whether Cargill will dominate the delivery process by taking most of the sugar or whether it steps aside because it may be difficult to find homes for the sweetener given bumper market supplies.

The Philippines, a major producer in the 1970s which resumed deliveries against the New York contracts in 2010, delivered 1,119 lots or 56,848 tonnes of raw sugar in the March raw sugar expiry, exchange data showed.

(Reporting By Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)