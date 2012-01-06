LONDON Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1. LOOKS FAMILIAR

New Year fireworks have hardly lightened the gloom in the euro zone and 2012 has begun pretty much as 2011 left off. The summit calendar is filling up - investors will be hanging on the words of the German and French leaders when they meet on Monday to put more flesh on the bones of the fiscal compact agreed at the last make-or-break summit in December. Government bond auctions are still tests of nerve - Spanish and Italian borrowing costs will be under the microscope when they issue bonds in the coming week. The threat of a mass credit rating downgrade still hangs over euro zone states, possibly requiring investors to sell up assets that lose their triple-A status. For many, the European Central Bank is still the last best hope of resolving the debt crisis and markets will be on alert at the January 12 meeting for any hint from President Mario Draghi of a rate cut to come. Some things have changed - the ECB's massive injection of three-year liquidity has alleviated pressure on banks and pushed down money market rates, though anyone hoping for more interbank lending will have been disappointed. Some economic data has beaten forecasts, including U.S. payrolls, but overall the outlook is as uncertain as ever.

2. WALL OF DEBT

Spain and Italy embark in the coming week on the tricky task of refinancing their maturing public debt in a market still on edge over the lack of a solution to the euro zone debt crisis. The bulk of the 489 billion euros borrowed from the European Central Bank in December remains on deposit at the ECB and shows little sign of filtering through to demand for long-term government bonds. Yields on Spanish and Italian debt remain high, and revelations over the health of public finances have taken the shine off Spain's recent outperformance. Also weighing in with debt sales are three of the region's triple-A sovereigns: Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. Unless, of course, Standard & Poor's delivers its highly anticipated review of euro zone sovereign ratings and leaves the region without an issuer with triple-A status.

3. WAIT AND SEE?

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and is not expected to deliver much in the way of extra relief for markets after pumping the eurosystem full of long-term loans. This has taken the sting out of a possible money market crunch and shored up bank funding for the near future, but done little to spur freer lending between financial institutions. Even so, few expect new liquidity measures to be unveiled, with a fresh batch of three-year loans being made available in February. A rate cut is not on the agenda yet, despite a drop in euro zone inflation, with little easing priced into money markets over the coming months. Having done so much already, the consensus seems to be that the central bank will hold fire and wait to see the impact on markets, meaning any hopes of much expanded ECB bond-buying are likely to remain holstered for now.

4. AILING EURO

Any bounce in the euro is proving short-lived as the single currency plumbs multi-month lows versus the dollar and decade lows against the yen. Persistent concerns about the funding requirements of European sovereigns heading into the Spanish and Italian debt sales are likely to keep the currency under pressure. Adding to its vulnerability are worries over a likely recession in the euro zone even as the U.S. economy shows some signs of emerging from the doldrums. Euro/U.S. swap spreads continue to narrow and this should weigh on the euro, though the pace of its descent is likely to be slowed by the fact many investors already hold short positions.

5. DIVERGENT OUTLOOKS

European stocks eked out a brief rally over the New Year but tests on two consecutive days of the post-August sell-off high failed to draw in buyers in any number, with sentiment still vulnerable to the same debt and growth concerns that hobbled equity investors in 2011. While U.S. data offers succor to those of a more optimistic mien, the still-unresolved euro zone debt crisis and prospect of further hits to corporate profits as austerity bites mean rallies garner little support and the FTSEurofirst 300 remains in the broad range in place since mid-2011. The degree to which corporates in the United States and Europe are diverging in their outlook could become more apparent next week when Alcoa kicks off the U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season, while trading updates from retailers including Tesco, Morrisons, HMV and Mothercare will dominate the attention of UK investors.

