U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner speaks during a news conference on the state of financial reform at the Treasury Department in Washington February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

NEW YORK Prices on government debt edged higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve bought $4.81 billion longer-dated Treasuries for its "Operation Twist" program which is aimed to hold down long-term borrowing costs to foster economic growth.

The U.S. central bank had planned to buy $4.50 billion to $5.25 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from May 2020 to Feb 2022.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note prices touched a session high of 98-14/32, up 3/32 from late Tuesday. The 10-year yield hit a session low of 2.177 percent, down 1 basis point from Tuesday's close.

