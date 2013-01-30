NEW YORK Treasury debt pared prices losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reiterated it will continue its current program of asset purchases until the labor market improves "substantially."

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 1/32 lower in price with the yield little changed from late Tuesday at 2.001 percent. Benchmark notes had been trading 8/32 lower in price just prior to the release of the Fed's latest policy statement.

(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)