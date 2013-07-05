NEW YORK A surprisingly strong jobs report sparked heavy selling in U.S. bonds on Friday, sending benchmark yields to two-year highs as investors reckoned the economy might be growing just enough for the Federal Reserve to trim its bond purchases later this year.

U.S. employers added 195,000 jobs in June while the unemployment rate held steady at 7.6 percent as more people entered the workforce, the Labor Department said.

There has been a growing view the central bank would reduce its $85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities - the pillar of its third round of quantitative easing, known as QE3 - as early as September if domestic job creation remains at its current pace, which averaged about 200,000 a month in the first half of the year.

"These numbers should support the notion the Fed might at least announce its plan to taper in September," said Mike Cullinane, head of Treasuries trading at D.A. Davidson in St. Petersburg, Florida. "The market was clearly defensive going into the (jobs) report."

Investors have been dumping their bond holdings on worries about the Fed shrinking its QE3 program and an inevitable increase in short-term interest rates that would follow.

Rates futures implied traders expected the Fed to hike rates in late 2014.

In the cash market, benchmark 10-year note yields have climbed about 65 basis points since May 22 when remarks from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke before a congressional panel sowed worries about reduced Fed bond purchases.

New Treasury supply next week may add to weakness in Treasuries, while investors will also focus on the release of minutes from the Fed's June meeting on Wednesday, traders said.

"I think from here going forward, buybacks and strength in the market will be a selling opportunity," said Dan Mulholland, managing director in Treasuries trading at BNY Mellon in New York.

The Treasury Department will sell $66 billion in new debt next week, including $32 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $21 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

The 10-year notes last traded 1-19/32 lower in price to yield 2.698 percent, up 20 basis points on the day for its biggest one-day yield rise about two years.

Mortgage bonds suffered heavy losses too on anxiety that the Fed would buy fewer of them. Thirty-year 3.0-percent coupon MBS backed by mortgages guaranteed by Fannie Mae fell 2 points for a yield of 3.95 percent, up 42 basis points from late Wednesday.

The U.S. bond market was closed Thursday for the July 4th Independence Day holiday.

SIGNALS FROM TIPS, SWAPS SECTORS

A market signal that investors were prepared for reduced Fed support in an improving economy occurred in the U.S. interest rate swap sector.

The interest rate on 30-year dollar swaps briefly traded above the yield on 30-year Treasury bonds during the bond market sell-off.

The spread between the 30-year swap rate and the 30-year bond yield was positive for a short time. This suggested traders expected long-term private borrowing costs would rise faster than those for the federal government as a strengthening economy should boost tax receipts and reduce the amount of debt the government needs to issue, analysts said.

The 30-year swap spread traded as wide as 1.25 basis points shortly after the jobs data, a level not seen in 4-1/2 years, before slipping back into negative territory late morning.

Another signal about an improving economy came from Treasury Inflation Protected Securities. The yield spreads between TIPS and regular Treasuries have rebounded since late June when they contracted due to weak inflation data and worries about less Fed buying.

The spread between 10-year TIPS and Treasury yields or the 10-year breakeven rate which the Fed monitors as a gauge of investors' long-term inflation expectations moved to 2.07 percent, 3 basis points wider from late on Wednesday.

(Additional reporting by Karen Brettell and Luciana Lopez; Editing by Kenneth Barry and James Dalgleish)