NEW YORK The interest rates that banks and Wall Street pay on overnight loans backed by U.S. Treasuries rose briefly on Monday after Standard & Poor's stripped United States of its highest credit rating on Friday.

The cost for commercial and investment banks to borrow overnight funds in the repurchase market rose as high as 20 basis point. Since then it has subsided to 7 to 8 points, flat from Friday's closing level.

The $1.6 trillion tri-party repo market is a major source of cash for banks to fund trades and other short-term operations.

On Friday, S&P lowered the long-term credit rating of the United States by one notch to AA-plus from AAA, but it affirmed U.S.'s short-term credit grade of A1-plus, its highest ranking on its short-term rating scale.

