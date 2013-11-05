LONDON British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) posted a ninth straight quarterly fall in clothing sales on Tuesday, ratcheting up the pressure on chief executive Marc Bolland who has pinned his recovery plan on higher quality and more stylish fashions.

Bolland, who joined Britain's biggest clothing retailer in 2010 with a package worth up to 15 million pounds ($24 million), said new ranges were starting to have an impact just weeks after being introduced.

But some analysts were underwhelmed by a decline in second-quarter underlying clothing sales that was only slightly less than the previous quarter and said Marks & Spencer (M&S) would need a strong Christmas to hit its full-year targets.

"The walls are closing in on Marc Bolland," said James McGregor, director of retail consultants Retail Remedy.

Britain's retailers have enjoyed a better few months recently as the economy moves back into growth, though a warm autumn has hampered some clothing chains' ability to shift winter ranges and executives see continued pressure on consumers with wage rises lagging well behind inflation.

Next (NXT.L), Britain's No. 2 clothing retailer, raised its profit guidance last week, while discount chain Primark (ABF.L) threw M&S's performance into stark relief on Tuesday by reporting a 44 percent jump in full-year profit, on sales up 22 percent.

M&S, which also sells upmarket food and homewares, reported a 9 percent fall in first-half profit - down for a third year running, though in line with expectations and cushioned by a strong performance from its food business.

"Feels a bit like a score draw for the bulls and the bears on M&S. General merchandise isn't showing any great pick up, but food looks OK," said one top-20 shareholder in the firm.

"The rematch is to be played over the Christmas trading period," the investor added on condition of anonymity, predicting shareholders were likely to reserve judgment on Bolland's performance until full-year results in May.

At 1130 GMT M&S shares, which have risen 27 percent this year on recovery hopes and bouts of takeover speculation, were up 3.3 percent. The stock is still well down on its 2007 high of 759 pence, however.

EARLY SIGNS

M&S, which serves 21 million customers a week from nearly 770 British stores, said sales of non-food products - including clothes - at stores open over a year fell 1.3 percent in the 13 weeks to September 28, its fiscal second quarter.

That compared with analyst forecasts of down 0.4-2.5 percent and a first quarter decline of 1.6 percent.

While some of the autumn/winter ranges - the first from a new clothing team led by John Dixon, the former boss of M&S food - hit stores on July 25, the full launch together with an advertising push featuring some of Britain's biggest female celebrities, including actress Helen Mirren and artist Tracey Emin, did not kick off until September 12.

"Although only in store for three weeks of the half year, our autumn/winter collection has been well received by customers, and we have seen some early signs of improvement," said Bolland, who is in the final year of a 2.3 billion pound, three-year investment drive to revamp the 129-year-old group.

"This is a journey on quality and style that will take a few collections to get a positive momentum behind it," he added.

N+1 Singer analysts said there was a precedent for new ranges turning round M&S's performance - in Autumn 2005 when its stock rallied over 40 percent in six months following a step-change in its product offering.

But others were concerned about a bigger-than-expected drop in first-half gross profit margin in the non-food business that the group hopes will be made up over the full financial year by a better performing food business.

"Today's results are disappointing, with little evidence that there is any improvement yet in the general merchandise division derived from the new collection," Bernstein analysts wrote in a research note.

M&S said its overall expectations for the 2013-14 year were unchanged after first-half profit before tax and one off items fell to 261.6 million pounds, on sales of 4.9 billion pounds.

The group's food business, which contributes over half of group sales, saw second-quarter like-for-like sales up 3.2 percent, at the top end of analysts' forecasts.

($1 = 0.6269 British pounds)

(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Mark Potter)