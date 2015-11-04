A unitholder in natural gas processor MarkWest Energy Partners LP MWE.N, John Fox, came out in opposition to a proposed $15.6 billion takeover by Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), saying it would lead to a big cut in cash distributions to unitholders.

Fox, who has a 0.7 percent stake in MarkWest, said MarkWest should remain a standalone company.

Marathon plans to buy MarkWest in a cash-and-stock deal through its pipeline master limited partnership (MLP), MPLX LP (MPLX.N).

The deal would reduce distributions by 46 percent and the cash being paid by MPLX would not adequately make up for losses incurred by MarkWest investors, Fox said in an open letter to the board of MarkWest Energy GP LLC, MarkWest's general partner.

The directors and executive officers of MarkWest Energy GP own about 0.8 percent of MarkWest Energy Partners.

MPLX has offered 1.09 of its units and $3.37 in cash per MarkWest unit, which translated to about $78.64 per unit when the offer was made on July 13.

MarkWest closed at $46.51 on Tuesday.

Since MPLX is required to make incentivized distribution rights payments to Marathon, that would reduce the amount of cash available for MarkWest Energy unitholders, Fox said.

Fox said MarkWest Energy had "a tremendous growth platform" given its assets across the country, including those in Ohio's Utica shale region and Pennsylvania's Marcellus shale deposits, as well as 4,000 miles of pipelines.

"Why would you give away, for pennies on the dollar, this marvelous company you have built and all its future growth potential?" Fox said in the letter released on Wednesday.

The MarkWest-MPLX deal comes at a time when MLPs have lost favor among investors as the tax-advantages linked to these structures become less attractive due to a steep plunge in oil prices that has hit profits in the oil industry.

The acquisition, which will create the fourth-largest MLP, is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)