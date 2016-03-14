U.S. trucking companies Swift and Knight to merge
Trucking and logistics companies Swift Transportation Co and Knight Transportation Inc are merging in a stock-swap deal, combining two of the biggest U.S. trucking operators.
PARIS Grand Marnier GDMR.PA said on Monday that Italy's Campari (CPRI.MI), the world's sixth-largest premium spirits maker, was set to acquire the global distribution business of the French cognac maker, confirming a report by Bloomberg.
Trading in Paris-based Grand Marnier's shares was suspended on Monday.
Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.