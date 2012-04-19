The J. W. Marriott Hotel (R) and The Residences at the Ritz Carlton, a condominium project, and a Ritz Carlton hotel, all at the L.A. Live entertainment complex are shown under construction in downtown Los Angeles, California November 19, 2009. T REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Marriott International Inc MAR.N reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday as corporate business strengthened, and the hotelier raised its forecast for a key revenue metric.

"There is tremendous growth in global travel today," President and Chief Executive Arne Sorenson said in a statement. "Travelers are on the road, attending meetings, making sales calls and taking family vacations."

Net income was $104 million, or 30 cents a diluted share, in the first quarter ended March 23, compared with $101 million, or 26 cents a share, a year earlier. Marriott bought back 4.2 million common shares in the first quarter.

Analysts expected profit of 29 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at the hotel company slipped to $2.55 billion from $2.78 billion a year earlier.

But Marriott noted revenue from corporate guests rose more than 9 percent in the quarter, helped by higher room rates.

Marriott, whose brands include Ritz-Carlton, Residence Inn and Courtyard by Marriott, said it expects systemwide revenue per available room, which multiplies occupancy rate by the room rate, to rise 6 percent to 8 percent this year, compared with a prior view of 5 percent to 7 percent growth.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Bernard Orr)