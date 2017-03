Marriott International Inc MAR.N reported a 25 percent jump in quarterly profit as more business travelers checked into its hotels, paying higher room rates.

Net income rose to $179 million, or 57 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $143 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)