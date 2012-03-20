Canada's Martinrea International Inc (MRE.TO) posted a rise in quarterly profit, as its customers ramped up production of light vehicles in North America.

For the fourth-quarter, the auto parts maker earned C$18.5 million, or 22 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$15.5 million, or 19 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose by about 46 percent to C$714.8 million.

The company forecast first-quarter net earnings of 28 Canadian cents to 32 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$690 million to C$710 million.

Shares of the company closed at C$9.90 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)