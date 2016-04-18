A receptionist works in front of the logo of Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp at the company's headquarters in Tokyo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Marubeni Corp (8002.T) slashed its net profit forecast by 67 percent for the fiscal year that ended in March after taking additional impairment losses amid slumping oil and commodity prices.

The move is the latest in a series of earnings downgrades by Japanese trading firms, which have been caught off guard by steep falls in the prices of goods from oil to iron ore.

Last month, Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) and Mitsui & Co (8031.T) warned that they will post their first ever annual losses for the year to March 31, blaming massive writedowns from a plunge in natural resource prices.

Marubeni now forecasts group net profit of 60 billion yen ($553 million), against a previous estimate for 180 billion yen, as it plans to book a total of 120 billion yen in additional losses, including 70 billion yen writedowns on resource assets including metals and energy assets.

This takes the total writedowns on its resource assets to 143 billion yen for the fiscal year since it already set aside impairments of 73 billion yen for the April-December period.

The losses include 35 billion yen on copper assets in Chile, 20 billion yen on the Roy Hill iron ore mine in Australia and 15 billion yen in oil and gas assets mainly in North America.

Against the prior year, its net profit is projected to drop 43 percent, marking its second straight year of profit declines.

"Given slumping prices of metals and energy as well as deteriorated conditions in our non-resource segment, we've decided to take additional impairment losses to clear up concerns for the future," Marubeni President Fumiya Kokubu told a news conference.

The company is set to announce its earnings results for the year to March 31 and forecasts for the 2016/2017 fiscal year on May 10.

($1 = 108.4100 yen)

