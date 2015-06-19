A logo of Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp is pictured outside the company headquarters in Tokyo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Executives of Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp (8002.T) were grilled by investors at the company's annual shareholders' meeting on Friday over its weak profits, low dividend and slumping share price.

The criticism reflects expectations that executives will get a rough ride at many of this year's shareholder meetings, as a new corporate governance code encourages disgruntled investors to speak out and forces companies to take demands for better returns more seriously.

Marubeni's management team, led by President Fumiya Kokubu, came under pressure at Friday's meeting after Marubeni posted a 50 percent profit fall in the year ended March 31, as plunging oil and metals prices weighed on its resource assets and it booked an impairment charge for its grains unit Gavilon.

"Among top trading firms, only Marubeni shares are lagging and not reflecting the company's real value. That's the biggest problem," an investor said, blaming its low dividend payout ratio for the share price weakness.

The investor criticism also took in outside directors and auditors.

"My impression is that outside directors are there for show. What role have they exactly played last year when the company's profit plunged?" a shareholder asked.

One director said he regretted the hefty impairment losses, but Marubeni did the right thing by quickly deciding writedowns in the wake of a plunge in commodities prices.

Another shareholder suggested the appointment of female or foreign board members, or younger ones, saying: "It would be great if you could find someone really sharp like Nissan Motors' (7201.T) (Carlos) Ghosn."

Marubeni cut its dividend forecast by 19 percent for this business year, equating to a 20 percent payout ratio, the lowest among top five trading houses including Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T), Mitsui & Co (8031.T), Itochu Corp (8001.T) and Sumitomo Corp (8053.T).

Shares in Marubeni have lost 2 percent so far this year, underperforming four rivals, even Sumitomo which booked its first annual loss in 16 years on tumbling commodities prices.

Kokubu said his company aimed to unveil by the end of March a mid-term business plan, to start in the next business year and including an objective to raise its payout ratio.

A total of 3,057 shareholders, nearly double last year's figure, attended the two-hour meeting, in part reflecting a 35 percent rise in its number of shareholders to 193,690 from a year ago after it cut the minimum number of shares an investor was required to buy, an approach many Japanese companies are taking in order to boost the number of retail investors.

