Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL.O) estimated third-quarter revenue below market expectations and said its audit committee was reviewing prior accounting practices, raising concerns that the problem may be deeper than expected.

Shares of the Bermuda-based company were down marginally in afternoon trading on Monday.

The chipmaker said in September that it was conducting an investigation into its accounting practices in the second quarter, particularly regarding 7 to 8 percent of revenue it was supposed to have recorded in the third quarter.

"The fact that it's taking this long, it does give us an impression it could be more deep-rooted and they may have to go several quarters back," Nomura Securities analyst Sanjay Chaurasia said.

Marvell had said it has been contacted by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Attorney's Office regarding the probe.

Adding to the company's woes, PriceWaterhouseCoopers resigned as its auditor in October, saying the company would need to expand the scope of the audit in several areas, "including whether senior management's operating style resulted in an open flow of information and communication."

Marvell's accounting and legal troubles may have kept away potential suitors at a time of record consolidation in the semiconductor sector.

Chaurasia said the company may see interest from Avago Technologies Ltd (AVGO.O), Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS.O) or some Chinese companies.

"I think the bottleneck here is, the company needs to find an auditor," he said.

Marvell estimated revenue of $674.1 million for the third quarter ended Oct. 31, a 27.5 percent fall from a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $729.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Marvell said it expected a net loss of $61.7 million, or 12 cents per share, compared with earnings of $115.3 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding litigation reserves of $6 million and other charges, the company earned 5 cents per share.

Analysts had expected earnings of 13 cents.

Up to Friday's close, the stock had lost about a third of its value this year.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Don Sebastian)