WASHINGTON A fiery three-vehicle crash in Maryland involving a church van killed four people and an unborn child, and injured 14 people, police said on Monday.

The crash on Sunday in Hyattsville, a Washington suburb, took place after a pickup truck rear-ended a car. The truck then crossed the median lines and hit the oncoming van carrying 16 people, the Prince George's County Police Department said in a statement.

The truck burst into flames, and its driver and three people in the van died at the scene. Additionally, a pregnant woman in the van was seriously injured and lost her unborn baby after emergency surgery, the statement said.

The 14 injured people are aged from 6 months to several in their 70s. Their conditions range from minor injuries to critical, it said.

The victims have not been named pending notification of relatives.

