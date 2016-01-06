Thousands of abandoned buildings will be demolished in Baltimore, starting in the neighborhood where black detainee Freddie Gray was fatally hurt in police custody, officials said on Tuesday.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake said in a statement the four-year project would provide $94 million to tear down vacant buildings to make way for redevelopment.

The project would start in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood in West Baltimore, where Gray lived. His death in April from a broken neck suffered in a police van triggered protests and rioting that highlighted the area's blight.

The plan includes $75 million in Maryland funding to create areas for businesses, parks and housing. The state is backing it with more than $600 million in financing opportunities for private development.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)