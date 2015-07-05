An infant was found in a car seat carrier on the side of a Maryland road and a woman has come forward claiming to be the mother, officials said on Sunday.

Anne Arundel County Police said in a statement that the infant, who is in good condition and in the custody of social services, was found in the Baltimore-area city of Pasadena after someone called to report the baby girl late on July 4th.

Police said scuff marks were on the carrier, indicating the seat could have fallen off a moving car. The baby was treated at a local hospital for dehydration.

Police said the woman claiming to be the infant's mother came forward on Sunday after seeing reports on social media. While authorities have not determined what caused the incident, they were interviewing the mother.

