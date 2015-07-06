An undated handout photo of the infant girl found abandoned on the side of a Maryland road. REUTERS/Anne Arundel County Police/Handout

An undated photo of Sandra McClary, charged with child neglect after an infant girl was found in a car seat carrier on the side of a Maryland road, officials said on Sunday. REUTERS/Anne Arundel County Police/Handout

An infant girl was found in a car seat carrier on the side of a Maryland road and her mother has been charged with child neglect, officials said on Sunday.

Anne Arundel County Police said in a statement that the infant, who is in good condition and in the custody of social services, was found in the Baltimore-area city of Pasadena after someone called to report the baby girl late on July 4th.

Police said the mother, identified by police as 26-year-old Sandra McClary of Baltimore, came forward on Sunday after seeing reports on social media. McClary told police the father was supposed to have the baby and she did not know where the infant was.

Police said detectives later determined that she removed the baby from the car and left her on the side of the road. McClary has been charged with child neglect and reckless endangerment, police said.

The investigation into the case remains ongoing. The baby was treated at a local hospital for dehydration.

