Twenty-two alleged members of Maryland's Dead Man Inc. gang have been indicted by a federal grand jury on racketeering charges, law enforcement officials said on Wednesday.

The 27-count indictment alleges that 18 men and four women conspired in criminal activity that included murder, extortion, armed robbery and drug trafficking, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

The indictments are part of federal racketeering investigations that have resulted in cases being filed in Maryland recently against at least seven other gangs, U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein said in the statement.

"Anyone who joins a criminal gang should be on notice that they can be held accountable for all crimes committed by fellow gang members," he said.

Dead Man Inc. was founded in 2000 as a prison gang. It has been headed since its start by Perry "Saho the Ghost" Roark, 42, the statement said.

The gang operated out of prisons and jails throughout Maryland as well as in Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Texas, the statement said. The gang also operated outside of prisons.

Among other charges, 21 of those indicted also are accused of conspiring to distribute such drugs as cocaine and heroin.

The indictment was returned on October 6 and unsealed on Wednesday with the arrests of seven people and the execution of seven search warrants. Eleven suspects were already in custody and four are at large, the statement said.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jerry Norton)