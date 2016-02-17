WASHINGTON The number of victims has risen to 17 in a Maryland child pornography case involving a volunteer teacher charged with filming sexually explicit videos in an elementary school restroom, police said on Wednesday.

Deonte Carraway, 22, was arrested this month and charged with directing videos involving at least 10 children during the school day at Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary School in Glenarden, a Washington suburb.

Prince George's County Police Department spokeswoman Julie Parker said on Twitter that 17 victims had been confirmed and that the investigation was continuing.

Police were notified after a father discovered pornographic images on his son's phone. They said about 40 videos have been found showing children ranging in age from 9 to 13 performing sexual acts on each other or alone as Carraway instructed them.

In addition to videos made in the restroom, Carraway, who was a choir leader, also filmed minors at a municipal center and public pool complex, as well as in private homes, police have said.

Carraway faces 10 counts of child pornography, as well as charges of sexual abuse and sexual offense. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police have said the investigation is expected to last several months. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is involved.

The Prince George's County school board is facing a class-action lawsuit over the allegations involving Carraway.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Bill Trott)