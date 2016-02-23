WASHINGTON A Maryland teaching assistant accused of filming sex videos of children in an elementary school bathroom was charged on Tuesday with federal child pornography violations as well as new state charges, prosecutors said.

Deonte Carraway, 22, was arrested this month and charged with directing videos involving children during the school day at Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary School in Glenarden, a Washington suburb. Authorities have confirmed a total of 17 victims.

U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein said Carraway, who was also a church choir director, had been charged with eight federal counts of producing child pornography. The six victims in the federal indictment were aged 9 to 11, with some having sex with Carraway, or having sex with each other while he coached them, he said.

"All of our child exploitation cases are horrible. This case is particularly disturbing because of a number of factors," he told a news conference.

Rosenstein said Carraway in one case allegedly took a child out of a classroom to a dressing room and told him to undress. When the boy refused, Carraway threatened to report him to the principal or police, he said.

Prince George's County State's Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said Carraway faced five charges of sexual abuse and one of assault for a single victim. Carraway had already been charged with state child pornography, sexual abuse and assault counts.

Police were notified after a father discovered pornographic images on his son's phone. Carraway is also suspected of filming minors at a municipal center and public pool complex, as well as in private homes, police have said.

In a jailhouse interview, Carraway told reporters from Fox TV affiliate WTTG that he had taken part in the filming and directing of some of the videos. He denied he had physical sexual contact with the children.

Carraway's attorney, a public defender, could not be reached for comment. The Prince George's County school board is facing a class-action lawsuit over the allegations involving Carraway.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)