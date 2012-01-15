A single-engine airplane flying from Martha's Vineyard to mainland Massachusetts crashed on a Cape Cod beach Sunday killing the two people on board, authorities said.

The four-seat Piper Comanche, which had taken off from Hyannis on southern Cape Cod, reported smoke in the cabin to air traffic controllers Sunday morning before communications were lost and the airplane disappeared from radar, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Connie Terrell said.

Two airplanes, a helicopter and at least two boats were sent to search for the airplane and emergency teams searching on shore found the wreckage Sunday afternoon outside Brewster, Massachusetts, about 85 miles southeast of Boston, Terrell said.

"We received notification from the Brewster Fire Department that the plane had crash-landed on a beach ... and both people that were aboard that plane have been recovered deceased," she said.

Terrell said she did not know the names or genders of the two people killed, the airplane's pilot and either a co-pilot or passenger.

(Reporting By Zach Howard; Editing by David Bailey)