A single-engine airplane flying from Martha's Vineyard to mainland Massachusetts crashed in Cape Cod Bay near the shore on Sunday killing the two people on board, authorities said.

The four-seat Piper Comanche, which had been bound for Hyannis on southern Cape Cod, reported smoke in the cabin to air traffic controllers Sunday morning before communications were lost and the airplane disappeared from radar, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Connie Terrell said.

Officials said two Coast Guard airplanes, a helicopter, at least two boats, and emergency teams on shore were sent to search for the airplane.

The helicopter crew and the Brewster, Massachusetts, fire department found the two bodies in the surf Sunday afternoon outside Brewster, about 85 miles southeast of Boston, Terrell said.

"We did not find the wreckage from the plane. Both of the people were washed ashore and found near the surf," she said. "The only debris was of a personal nature."

It was possible the plane went down in the water just off-shore, but search crews were unable to locate it, she added. Initial reports mistakenly said some wreckage had been found.

Terrell said she did not know the names or genders of the two people killed. Both names are being withheld pending notification of family by the Brewster police, the Coast Guard said.

Earlier reports said airplane wreckage had been found on a Cape Cod beach.

(Reporting By Zach Howard; Editing by David Bailey)