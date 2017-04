BOSTON Massachusetts police were searching on Monday for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian as he attempted to cross a busy highway north of Boston late on Sunday.

The victim of the crash, which occurred in Saugus, was not immediately identified, but the Massachusetts State Police described him as 33 years old and from New York. The driver was in a red vehicle, police said.

