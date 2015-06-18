BOSTON Law enforcement officials arrested 41 people on guns and drugs charges during a sweep early on Friday, dismantling what federal prosecutors say was Boston's most influential drugs gang.

About 500 federal, state and local law enforcement officials conducted the raid following a two year investigation into the Columbia Point Dawgs, a gang that was involved in trafficking heroin and cocaine from Boston's Dorchester neighborhood since the 1980s, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.

The Columbia Point Dawgs "established its dominance in the Boston gang drug distribution business through a pattern of violence and intimidation," according to the release, which added that the gang's members had shot several members of rival gangs over the years and moved drugs as far as Maine.

Agents seized some 31 guns, $1.5 million in cash, drugs and several cars, according to the release.

In additional to the 41 people arrested, another seven were indicted on gun and drugs charges but remain on the loose, the statement said.

