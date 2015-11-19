BOSTON A 34-year-old man was arrested in the weekend theft of 16 rifles and handguns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Massachusetts, federal law enforcement officials said on Thursday.

James Morales is believed to have stolen six M4 rifles and 10 Sig Sauer 9mm pistols from the facility in Worcester, about 45 miles (72 km) west of Boston, on Saturday night, after breaking in though a kitchen window, federal prosecutors said in a court filing released on Thursday.

Morales was linked to the crime by surveillance video, an electronic monitoring bracelet he had been ordered to wear by a court and blood at the scene. He was arrested by the Nassau County Police Department in New York City's eastern suburbs on Wednesday night, an FBI spokeswoman said. He was due in court in New York on Thursday.

The FBI has said it believed the theft was not linked to potential terrorism.

Morales, who has a criminal record according to federal prosecutors, had appeared at the Worcester facility last week to pick up copies of military discharge papers, prosecutors said.

It was not immediately clear if he had retained an attorney.

(This story has been refiled to fix spelling of 'rifles' in first paragraph)

