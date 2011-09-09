BOSTON A federal judge on Friday sentenced former Massachusetts House Speaker Salvatore DiMasi to eight years in prison after his conviction on corruption charges, a Justice Department spokeswoman said.

DiMasi could have received up to 20 years in prison. He had asked for leniency, based on his record of public service.

DiMasi, a Democrat, was the third consecutive House speaker in Massachusetts to be found guilty of a felony. He held the legislative post from 2004 until he resigned under pressure at the start of 2009.

In June a Boston jury found DiMasi guilty of conspiring to help a software company win state contracts in exchange for kickbacks.

