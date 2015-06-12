A Rhode Island man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a terrorism-related investigation that led law enforcement officers to shoot a suspect dead in Boston after he approached them with a large knife last week, CBS Boston reported.

An FBI representative told the broadcaster that Nicholas Rovinski, 24, was taken into custody on Thursday night, but they would not say what he had been charged with.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. Kristen Setera, a spokeswoman for the FBI in Boston, could only confirm the arrest but not if it was linked to the case.

Last Tuesday, police said they fatally shot 26-year-old Usaamah Abdullah Rahim when FBI agents and a Boston police officer approached him in a parking lot to question him after wire-tapped phone calls revealed he was planning to behead police officers.

Officials said Rahim had been under 24-hour watch by the Joint Terrorism Task Force and that he had discussed his plans with two others, including his nephew, David Wright.

Wright was arrested the day of Rahim's shooting and charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice for allegedly telling Rahim to destroy his laptop and cell phone to prevent them from being used as evidence against him.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait)